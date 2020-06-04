Drive-in cinema to be held in Strabane next month

Three arrested after £12m cannabis find
A drive-in cinema event is planned to take place in the town next month.
The event is being presented by Joe Gallagher Entertainments.
"Once a hallmark of teenage life in 50's America, the drive-in movie is rolling into Strabane. It will pop-up it's screen on Sunday, July 12, at the Canal Basin," a post on social media said.
The experience will see the screening of 70s iconic movie, 'Grease' starring John Travolta and Olivia Newtown-John.
Those in attendance will be inside their own cars to adhere to social distancing rules.
The outdoor cinema experience will also act as a fundraiser for Strabane AYE (Access Youth Engagement).
Tickets are due to go on sale soon.
Keep an eye on Joe Gallagher Entertainments Facebook page for further details.