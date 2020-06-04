Drive-in cinema to be held in Strabane next month

Drive-in cinema to be held in Strabane next month
A drive-in cinema event is planned to take place in the town next month.

The event is being presented by Joe Gallagher Entertainments.

"Once a hallmark of teenage life in 50's America, the drive-in movie is rolling into Strabane. It will pop-up it's screen on Sunday, July 12, at the Canal Basin," a post on social media said.

The experience will see the screening of 70s iconic movie, 'Grease' starring John Travolta and Olivia Newtown-John.

Those in attendance will be inside their own cars to adhere to social distancing rules.

The outdoor cinema experience will also act as a fundraiser for Strabane AYE (Access Youth Engagement).

Tickets are due to go on sale soon.

Keep an eye on Joe Gallagher Entertainments Facebook page for further details.

