Executive confirms changes to COVID-19 regulations

A NUMBER of changes to the coronavirus regulations will be introduced from Monday, the Executive has today confirmed.

Ministers agreed to minor relaxations after being updated on the course of the epidemic and the current Covid-19 transmission rate by medical and scientific expert advisers.

The following changes will be introduced on June 8:

* Those who are shielding will be able to spend time outside with people from their own household or a person from another household whilst ensuring social distancing is observed;

*People will be permitted to leave home to attend to the needs or welfare of an animal or animals;

* Outdoor marriages and civil partnership ceremonies will be allowed, with number of people attending limited to 10;

* Outdoor sports facilities will be permitted to re-open;

* The conduct of business by outdoor non-food retailers will be permitted, including new and used car retailers; retailers of light motor vehicles, lorries/trailers; retailers of caravans or motorhomes, and retailers of agricultural or other large machinery; and

* The conduct of business by non-food retail outlets with lower frequency customer visits and/or with a greater propensity for larger store areas will be permitted. But only where those outlets have direct street access or direct access within a retail park.

On Monday, the Executive also announced plans to allow hotels and other tourist accommodation to re-open from July 20, although this will only be possible if virus transmissions rates continue to decline and a final decision to allow this reopening can only be made nearer the time.