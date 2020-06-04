Online book of condolence opens in memory of George Floyd

LORD Mayor of Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Cllr Kevin Savage, has opened an online Book of Condolence in memory of George Floyd.

He was the black man recently killed when a police officer pressed a knee into his neck whilst in custody in the US state of Minneapolis.

The Book of Condolence will be available to sign from today via the council website by clicking here.

Lord Mayor Savage said the Book of Condolence was a safe and peaceful way for the people of the Borough of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon to show solidarity with the family and friends of George Floyd and to show their opposition to institutional racism.

He said: “I believe that it is important that we all take a stand and show our solidarity with the people in the USA at this difficult time.

"By signing the online Book of Condolence we can collectively register a peaceful and united protest against all forms of racism and make our voice heard in a safe way and join in the calls for justice for George Floyd.”