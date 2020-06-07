Tributes to Keady man Shane who passed away in farm accident

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Keady man who has passed away as the result of a tragic farm accident.

Shane Lappin was married to Sarah and was the son of Francie and Anna.

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has extended his condolences to the family and friends of Shane Lappin who lost his life today in a tragic accident.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said, “This evening the community are shocked by the death of Shane in a tragic accident.

“He was a hardworking young gentleman and came from a well known and respected family.

“We send our condolences to his wife Sarah, parents Francie and Anna and the entire family circle.

“This evening and over the coming days, the community will stand fully behind the family and friends of this young man.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Alderman Jim Speers said he was saddened to learn of the "tragic news emerging of a accident on a farm in the Keady area.

"I want to express my sincere and deepest sympathy to his wife, mother & father and the wider family circle."

Independent Cllr Paul Berry said the news was "very sad", adding that he was sending his thoughts and prayers to the whole family.