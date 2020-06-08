Restrictions eased again at recycling centres

ALL of the waste you used to be able to dump at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Councill's recycling centres will be accepted once again from Wednesday.

However, there is no news yet on when Markethill or Tandragee recycling centres will reopen.

From Wednesday, June 10, 2020 all former waste streams will be accepted at the following recycling centres:

Armagh - 10am- 6pm Monday- Friday, 8am- 12noon Saturday

Banbridge - 10am- 6pm Monday- Friday, 8am- 12noon Saturday

New Line - 10am- 6pm Monday- Friday, 8am- 12noon Saturday

Fairgreen, Portadown - 10am- 6pm Monday- Friday, 8am- 12noon Saturday

Dromore 10am- 6pm Thursday- Friday, 8am- 12noon Saturday

Keady 10am- 6pm Thursday- Friday, 8am- 12noon Saturday

Last entry into the centres will be 15 minutes before the site closes while opening hours will remain under review

The number of vehicles on site at any one time will be restricted to facilitate social distancing

The council expect high volumes of vehicles at the recycling centres and therefore there may be queues.

The public are advised that if they are bringing bulkier items to the sites two people may leave the vehicle. Staff on site will be unable to assist with lifting.

Please ensure social distancing on site in line with government and public health agency advice and observe site rules

You are asked to sort your waste before coming to site - this will help with turnaround times.

And please continue to use your household kerbside collections for recyclables, organics and general waste.

Meanwhile, in relation to the opening of the remaining recycling centres, a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council commented, “The other centres are being continually reviewed. There are no immediate plans to reopen.”