Newry Chamber Welcomes Decision to Open High Street Shops

Commenting on the decision to open High Street shops from Friday, Colm Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Commerce said:

“This is welcome news that all non-essential retailers on the High Street can open from Friday. Newry Chamber has been working hard to give our retailers a chance to compete fairly and this is great news. Our retailers are at the heart of our city and have invested in measures to ensure the safety of their staff and customers. We are ready to open Newry again.

“At this time, it is important to remember and thank the hard work of our Health Service. Their efforts and dedication have put us in the position where retailers can go back to work and begin to provide a service to the people of Newry and the surrounding area.

“As a border economy, it is important that we can compete fairly with other businesses on the island of Ireland and we look forward to further announcements on shopping centres and hospitality.”