BREAKING: No new deaths recorded for third day

NO new deaths with coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland for a third day.

According to department of health figures, which refer mostly to deaths in hospital, the number who have died with Covid-19 remains at 537.

However, the official statistics also indicate the virus is continuing to spread with three new confirmed cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,805.

There were 159 deaths recorded in Belfast, the highest, followed by 59 in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area.

Causeway Coast and Glens has 38 recorded deaths while Fermanagh and Tyrone has the fewest number of deaths, with ten.

Another set of figures is released every Friday by the Northern Ireland Research and Statistical Agency (Nisra), which is usually a higher number as it includes deaths in other settings such as care homes or residences.

That method of counting has also seen a drop in the numbers of deaths recorded in Northern Ireland, with a tally of 757 up to May 29.