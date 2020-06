THE Catholic Diocese of Derry has announced the death of Bishop Francis Lagan who had served as Auxiliary Bishop in the Diocese of Derry (1988-2010).

Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown said: "He had served as a gentle pastor for almost 60 years. We offer condolences to his extended family and close friends.

"May he rest in peace."

Funeral arrangements are not yet finalised and will be advised as soon as confirmed.