Large and respectful turnout for Kitty Neeson funeral

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

THERE was a large and respectful turnout - with observance of social distancing regulations - at the funeral of Kitty Neeson in Ballymena today.

The mother of Hollywood star Liam passed away on Saturday. She was 94.

Around 150 people stood as the cortege passed in sympathy with the Neeson family.

Liam Neeson, a freeman of Ballymena, was unable to be present.

Mrs Neeson had worked as a school cook while her husband Barney (Bernard) who died in 1998 had worked as a school caretaker.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130