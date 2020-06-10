Local Translink staff in grocery donation drive

Translink staff in Ballymena Bus and Rail Station have responded to the COVID-19 emergency by starting a special grocery donation drive for people in need in their local community.

The team collected up toiletries and non-perishable food which were presented to the staff and residents of Braefield Nursing Home.

Karen Hoey and Jim McIlroy, Translink Ballymena, helped organise the local support effort.

Karen says:“We know this is a challenging time for everyone so it’s fantastic that our team are stepping up to collect food for vulnerable people in this area. We’re working hard to support local communities and essential workers with our bus and rail services during this unprecedented emergency and we really appreciate the hard work of our colleagues going ‘above and beyond’ to respond to the crisis.”

Translink has put in in place a series of measures to keep people safe if they need to use public transport.

There’s more safety signage and screens on services and in-stations. Frontline staff have PPE to wear, new one-way systems may be in operation and hand sanitiser dispensers are in place for public use. Some station seating has been removed to offer more space with queuing systems operating, enhanced cleaning procedures across the network and more passenger announcements to remind everyone to keep apart.

Passengers are asked to plan ahead by checking timetables, travel off-peak if they can and follow these safety steps:

Wash or sanitise hands frequently

Use prepay tickets like mLink or smartcards

Maintain social distancing and wear a face covering

Do not travel if you feel unwell

Stand back to let passengers off services

Be patient – allow extra time for journeys