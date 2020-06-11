Council wants your rainbows for display

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic the rainbow has become a symbol of support for people wanting to show solidarity with NHS and keyworkers on the frontline.

With that in mind, Mid and East Antrim Council are asking parents and schools to send in their children’s rainbow artwork so it can be displayed across Council’s main buildings in Mid and East Antrim.

When the buildings eventually reopen the pictures will be displayed for everyone to see and to remind them that better days are ahead.

The result will be a colourful and creative installation of thanks, support and recognition from children to all of the NHS staff and keyworkers.

Councillor Lauren Gray, said: “Throughout this pandemic the rainbow has become a symbol of hope, as children and adults across the borough have decorated their homes to show support and appreciation for NHS staff and all key workers.

“We’ve also shone a light on our own MEA stars, recognising the hard work of so many to keep our everyday lives functioning as smoothly as possible as we navigate the new normal of living with Covid-19.

“As we begin to move out of lockdown this beautiful artwork serves as a legacy of what we have come through, so I can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to our MEA stars than to display some of it across our Council buildings when they re-open.

“As adults it has been hard to adapt to lockdown life, but it’s still too early to know the lasting impact on our children – especially younger children who due to being more difficult to socially distance have yet to see their world open up, or regain contact with their friends.

“The artwork has been a creative way for children to channel their feelings during unprecedented times.”

In Ballymena and district rainbows can be sent to:-

The Braid Ballymena Town Hall, Museum & Arts Centre

1 - 29 Bridge Street

Ballymena, BT43 5EJ