Machete robbery at Ballymena flat

A man has suffered injuries to his face after a robbery involving a machete yesterday afternoon in Ballymena.

In a statement, the police said: "It was reported at around 4.50pm that a man was assaulted in a flat in the area by two males, one reported to have been armed with a machete.

"A sum of cash was taken and the two assailants fled from the area.

"The victim suffered minor injuries to his face.

"Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1173 of 10/06/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."