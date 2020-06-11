NIE meter readers ready to call again

NIE Networks is to resume its meter reading activities across Northern Ireland after the service was temporarily paused due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While NIE Networks staff will still not be entering customers’ homes to obtain a meter read at this time, they will call at customers’ doors and ask them to read their meter while they wait. Meter readers will be able to take readings from meters located in outside positions as normal.

NIE Networks is urging customers to protect its meter readers and themselves by continuing to observe social distancing protocols.

Ben Cupples, Meter Reading Manager at NIE Networks, explained the importance of recording a precise meter reading for the customer.

“Providing a precise meter reading will ensure that your electricity bills accurately reflect your consumption,” he said. “Our meter readers will call to your home and will record the reading you provide while we wait.

“If you are unable to read your meter for any reason or if you are not at home when we call, we will leave a card with information on how to submit your meter reading online via the NIE Networks website, via email or over the phone.”

Mr Cupples explained that while meter reading activity would resume it would only be carried out with the health and safety of the public and meter readers in mind.

“The safety of our employees and customers is our utmost priority.

“If you see our meter readers out and about, we would ask that you please help them by standing at least two metres away. Likewise, we will stand at least two metres from customers’ doors at all times.

“We are continually reviewing how we undertake our meter reading activities in light of COVID-19 and we are looking forward to being able to resume our normal way of working with customers at some stage, but we will only make that decision when it’s safe to do so.”

NIE Networks is reminding customers that you only need to submit your reading to either NIE Networks or your supplier – there is no need to do it twice. Customers unable to submit a meter reading will receive an estimated bill from their supplier based on their usage history.

If a member of the NIE Networks team arrives at the door, they will always show identification.

If a customer is concerned about the identity of a caller to their home they can call the PSNI ‘Quick Check’ service on 101.