Executive moves forward on relaxations to coronavirus restrictions

FURTHER changes to the coronavirus regulations have been approved today by the Executive.

At their meeting this morning, ministers were briefed by medical and scientific experts on the current transmission rate of the virus and agreed to move forward on a number of social and economic relaxations.

These include:

permitting indoor visits with one other household for those who live alone;

outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people;

opening up of the housing market;

opening up the remainder of the retail market;

allowing outdoor training for elite athletes; and allowing places of worship and community centres to open to provide day-care.

In taking these decisions, the Executive has reminded the public to continue to follow the public health advice – adhering to social distancing rules and practice good hand and respiratory hygiene to stay safe and save lives.

Where changes require amendments to the legislation, these will commence on dates between June 11 and 15. Some changes do not require amendments to the regulations, but guidance has been developed and will be published.

The next statutory review of the Regulations will be held on June 18.