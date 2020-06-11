‘The Tinnies’ scrub up in salute to our healthcare heroes

Srabane’s iconic ‘Tinnies’ statues have been scrubbed up by O’Neills in recognition of the heroic work carried out by frontline healthcare staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sportswear manufacturer, who have recently been making PPE for health services across Ireland, dressed ‘The Tinnies’ in scrubs and a gown to thank health and social care workers battling against COVID-19.

Kieran Kennedy, managing director of O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Ltd, said the large gesture was timely following last week’s welcomed news that all patients with COVID-19 had been discharged from intensive care at Altnagelvin Hospital.

He said: "The Western Trust announced on Thursday that there are currently no patients with COVID-19 in ICU at Altnagelvin Hospital.

"This news came as a huge sigh of relief for many people in the North West as we move to the ‘new normal’ whilst adhering to the public health guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of this devastating virus.”