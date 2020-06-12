'No excuse' for levels of littering says mayor

THE mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is appealing to the public to play their part in keeping the area clean and safe for everyone.

Since lockdown restrictions started to ease, more people have travelled to the area and there has been a visible increase in the amount of littering across beaches and outdoor areas.

Public toilets will re-open at coastal and tourist areas this weekend and everyone is asked to respect the environment and local area.

“We understand that people are keen to enjoy the borough’s many beautiful outdoor spaces again but there is no excuse for the levels of littering we have witnessed recently," said the newly appointed mayor, DUP councillor Mark Fielding,

“This behaviour is a blight on our borough and, if it continues to go unchecked, it threatens to overshadow the scenery and coastline which we are so proud off.

“Council does not have a limitless supply of resources for clean-ups and it’s very unfair for a minority of people to act in such a careless way, expecting others to remove their rubbish and waste for them.

“When we are out and about we have two choices – place our rubbish in a public bin or take it home for disposal. We need everyone to follow this approach and leave no trace so that our public spaces can be safely enjoyed by everyone.

“I would also remind people that while COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, we must continue to show responsibility by keeping our distance from others and washing our hands thoroughly throughout the day," he added.

For the latest information about tourism sites and facilities at this time, along with guidelines for staying safe and caring for our sites go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/covid-19-updates/tourism-updates.