Treat with respect

SLIEVE Gullion Councillor Oonagh Magennis has urged all visitors to amenities in the area to treat them with respect.

The Sinn Féin Councillor was speaking after concerns were incidents at Camlough Lake.

She said,

“The good weather has increased the visitors to lakes and other amenities throughout south Armagh.

“Whilst the vast majority of those taking advantage of the weather and the relaxation in Covid-19 requirements, have treated the area with respect and care, unfortunately we have had incidents of concern at Camlough Lake.

The local Councillor continued,

“Life saving equipment has been removed and thrown into the undergrowth, and large amounts of litter have been left.

“The PSNI have also had to attend incidents of anti social behaviour and inconsiderate parking. This is all very regrettable”.

The Sinn Féin elected representative continued,

“Camlough Lake has wide and diverse groups of users for various activities, sporting, recreational and environmental.

These groups along with other community groups and individuals have organised various litter pick ups around the Lake. I myself along with Party activists were involved in a such a clean up recently and we share the anger and disappointment of all others

who see their efforts to keep the area, clean and safe, ignored”

Councillor Magennis concluded,

“I have requested that the Council make a Lake Warden available.

Hopefully if a council attendant was made available then it might be a deterrent for some of this behaviour.

All we are asking is that every visitor who attends Camlough Lake please show respect for the area, for