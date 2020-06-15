Councillors welcome Armagh Show organisers' commitment to 2021 return

ULSTER Unionist councillors, Alderman Jim Speers, Alderman Gordon Kennedy and Cllr Sam Nicholson have welcomed the Armagh Show committee's commitment to return in 2021.

The Councillors stated: “The show committee made the very difficult decision back in March to cancel this year’s event as part of the national effort to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We were all very sorry to hear the news back in March but it was understandable and we all know it was the right decision and hopefully next year the committee will be in the position to do it bigger and better.

“This one-day event is a fantastic day out for everyone and it's a flagship event in our annual calendar, and next year will be extra special as the show celebrates 175 years of showcasing agriculture.

“As Ulster Unionist councillors we are always in attendance both as exhibitors and attendees. We always enjoy a great day out meeting our farmers, food and drink producers, local charities and members of the rural community whenever possible, and one of the best ways of doing that is at this a bustling local show.”

The Armagh Show is one of the longest established one day shows in Northern Ireland and provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the quality of the agri-food sector in addition to providing a fun family day out, added the councillors.

“The beautiful surroundings of Gosford Forest Park is the perfect backdrop and ideal location for the show. We congratulate the committee who year on year deliver a superb show which is enjoyed by all the people who visit.

“We all look forward to another successful show next year and we hope that the Armagh County show continues to go from strength to strength in the future.”