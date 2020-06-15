Hotels, restaurants and bars can reopen from July 3

Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

HOTELS, bars, restaurants and cafes can reopen from July 3, it's been confirmed.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill confirmed the news in a Tweet stating that the NI Executive has agreed the following:

"Self catering accomodation including caravan sites and holiday homes open from June 26.

"Hospitality sector including restaurants and bars open from July 3.

"Guidance will be issue to businesses to ensure the safety of staff and public."

The decision follows a paper brought by Economy Minister Diane Dodds to the Executive meeting today, urging ministers to agree to the plan.

The dates are conditional on controlling the rate of transmission of COVID-19 and social distancing measures will remain in place.

The Executive also agreed that consideration should be given to reviewing the two metre social distancing requirement.

 

