Community stars saluted

THE Antrim Festival Group have launched a new initiative to thank the tireless band of volunteers who have made a huge difference to their community during the pandemic.

The Festival was due to be held this week, but alas COVID-19 put paid to that.

But the Festival Group have continued working behind the scenes holding special online events to keep children entertained.

This week they unveiled their biggest Facebook event yet - the Community Star of the Week.

They have urged local people to nominate the local heroes who have strived to selflessly help others during the crisis. Then each Friday the Group will select one worthy winner.

“Though we have been kept apart for long stretches of time, coronavirus has also brought this community together in entirely unexpected ways,” said vice-chairman Dave Pettard.

“I’ve been out and about recording some of their work as the Antrim Guardian photographer and I have been inspired by what I’ve seen.

“Everyone has a story of someone who has made a real difference during these dark times, and as a community I think it’s right that we pause to thank them for all they have done.”