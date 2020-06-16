Police say viable device could have had 'devastating consequences'

A viable device which could have had ‘devastating consequences’ was discovered during a security alert in Broughshane yesterday evening (Monday 15th June).

A public safety operation was implemented after police received a report of a suspicious object that was found in the Rocavan Meadow area of the village at around 5:10pm.

Police and ATO attended the area. A number of residents were evacuated during the public safety operation.

The object was examined and declared to be viable, and was taken away for further examination.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "I’d like to thank local people, who had their evening disrupted, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

"This reckless act was beyond irresponsible and the people behind this cowardly act have no regard for human life.

"This could have had potentially devastating consequences.

"We are working to establish a motive and identify those responsible, and I would urge anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, and quote reference number 1576 of 15/06/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"