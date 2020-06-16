Shots fired towards house in Ballymena

Detectives are investigating a report of masked men and gunfire in Ballymena last night (Monday, 15th June).

At approximately 9:45pm, police received a report that masked men were seen in the Orkney Drive area and a number of shots were fired towards a property. It was reported the males then ran off.

It's believed this occurred sometime between 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "This was a reckless attack, and we are extremely fortunate no-one was injured.

"There is absolutely no justification for this type of activity, and those responsible clearly have no regard for the safety of others.

"We are working to establish a motive for this, and would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with detectives by calling 101, and quote reference number 2199 of 15/06/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"