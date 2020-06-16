Hotel reopening warmly welcomed

THE NI Executive's decision to bring forward the conditional date for the reopening of key parts of the tourism and hospitality industry has been widely welcomed.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced on Monday that, subject to certain conditions, restaurants, cafes and other premises can open from July 3, earlier than expected.

Reacting to the news, Tourism NI chief executive John McGrillen said the economic impact of Covid-19 had been 'most acutely' felt by the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“As part of the Tourism Recovery Steering Group the minister has engaged closely with Tourism NI and a broad range of stakeholders across the tourism and hospitality sectors and we have worked together to identify measures to protect the sector," he said.

“I am delighted that the NI Executive has supported the Minister’s plan to bring forward dates for reopening which will allow the sector an opportunity to regain some lost business during our peak season and provide a basis for recovery and a return to growth in the future.”

Mr McGrillen revealed that together with representative bodies for the sector, Tourism NI would be publishing reopening guidance in the coming week, as well as launching a recovery marketing campaign from the end of June.

The NI Hotels Federation has also welcomed Monday's announcement.

"The Federation has lobbied for the hotel opening date to be reviewed and has worked in collaboration with others to ensure that additional aspects of the hospitality sector are opened in the same timeframe," said its chief executive Janice Gault.

"There have been considerable efforts behind the scenes through the Tourism Recovery Steering Group and we commend the Executive for responding in a positive way to the sector’s requirements.

"We are also encouraged by the recognition of the role that tourism and hospitality have to play in restoring the local economy and social normality as the pandemic subsides.

"The safety of our staff and visitors remains paramount and it is essential that we give reassurance to local communities as visitors return.

"Unlocking of hotels, in tandem with the wider industry including cafes, restaurants and pubs that serve food and visitor attractions, will enhance the visitor experience and enable Northern Ireland to be promoted as a destination offering, a great stay with lots of things to see and do.

"The new date also puts Northern Ireland on a similar trajectory to the Republic of Ireland and will allow us to compete on an all island basis and hopefully, as transport links improve, in the GB market as well," she added.

The chief executive said she recognised the 'trust' that had been put in the sector but insisted that the work undertaken by Federation members would provide a 'positive pathway' in restoring the province's economy.

"The move to an earlier date is good news for the economy in Northern Ireland and gives the tourism sector an opportunity to trade over the summer season," she said.

"The Executive’s recognition of the integral role that tourism and hospitality play is to be welcomed and the NIHF recognises the support of Minister for the Economy Diane Dodds MLA in bringing about this welcome news."

Finally, the Conferderation of Small Businesses (CBI) described the news as 'a huge relief' to a hospitality industry hit hard by the crisis.

“Over the past number of weeks, businesses have been working hard to ensure their operations are as safe as possible for staff and customers alike," said CBI Northern Ireland director Angela McGowan.

"This is vital to instil public confidence and get the economy back on its feet.

“Whilst significant challenges lie ahead, enabling these firms to open is an important milestone on the road to recovery," she added.