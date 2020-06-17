Omagh family bounce their way to £1,500 target for Concern charity

An Omagh family has completed a mega bounce trampoline challenge during lockdown to raise money for vulnerable people in some of the world's poorest places.

Karola McCartan and her children, Iona and Oran, decided to take part in a 'jump for life' on a trampoline in their garden and bounce 1,000 times a day for a week.

The raised more than £1,500 for international development charity Concern Worldwide, which will go towards supporting vulnerable communities who are now impacted by Covid-19.

"My children get upset when they see what is happening in the world with the environment and the current pandemic," said Karola.

"We thought the jump for life was an activity that our kids could join in and use to raise money.

"Bake sales and clothes swaps are a long way off yet, so stay-at-home fundraising is the way to go with restrictions in place.

"As parents, we always try and teach them to be kind and use their ideas to inspire others.

"Our children are always brimming with excitement, ideas and positivity. They are a joy to be around and inspire me to be that way too."

Concern's Dylan Murdock thanked Iona and Oran for their "fantastic achievement".

"I hope that what they have done will inspire others to take on something similar to help poor communities around the world who we are working with to prevent the spread of Covid-19," he said.

For more information: www.concern.org.uk