£20m Adria social housing plan gets go ahead

A £20m plan to redevelop the derelict Adria site and transform it into a major residential development has been given the green light by council.

Habinteg Housing Association – the housing provider behind the ambitious plans - is proposing to build over 150 new homes on the former hosiery factory site to planners last year.

Habinteg is proposing a phased development of the social housing units at the site, which spans 4.6 hecatres, at Beechmount Avenue, just off the Melmount Road.

The amended planning application states that Habinteg is proposing "a residential-led mixed use development comprising 158 residential units in a mix of dwellings and apartments of mixed tenure, two retail units (Class A1), office space (Class B1), multi-functional space and ancillary accommodation with public and private amenity space, parking, landscaping, access arrangements from Beechmount Avenue and associated ancillary site works."

The application was discussed at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee this afternoon (Wednesday).

Councillors accepted the recommendation from planning officers to approve the application.

See more details of the proposals in next week's edition.