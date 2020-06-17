Drug proven in clinical trials to reduce risk of fatalities

NORTHERN Ireland Executive ministers and their officials have over the past 24 hours been involved in a number of initiatives and critical decisions relating to the Coronavirus emergency.

A drug, which in clinical trials appears to be an effective treatment for Covid-19, will be rolled out widely in Northern Ireland ahead of a second wave of the virus, Health Minister Robin Swann signalled today.

Following confirmation that the anti-inflammatory drug Dexamethasone has proven in clinical trials to reduce the risk of fatalities among patients on ventilation by as much as 35% and patients on oxygen by 20%, the Minister hailed it as an important breakthrough in the treatment of the Coronavirus.

Minister Swann said: “Dexamethasone is ready available to be immediately used in our hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19. Science and research has been at the forefront of the response to the coronavirus pandemic and will continue to be well into the future. While we are easing restrictions and taking steps to come out of lockdown, this news may not seem significant.

"However, we must all remember this virus is still with us, it is still circulating in our communities. It is still a threat. The positive findings for Dexamethasone will allow us to roll the drug out across Northern Ireland in advance of a potential second wave, providing huge benefits to those most impacted by the infection, ultimately helping to save lives.”

Dexamethasone is one of several drugs to be trialled in the largest randomised controlled clinical trial for Covid-19 treatments in the world, RECOVERY, led by Oxford University and funded by the government through the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR).

Economy Minister Diane Dodds re-allocated around £30million from within her Department’s budget to address emerging Covid-19 pressures on public finances.

With all Executive Departments being given a special dispensation to re-allocate non-ring fenced budget, the Minister indicated she will use up to £24million in resource/day-to-day funding and £6million in capital funding for the recovery and rebuild phases of the Department for Economy’s response to the pandemic.

Minister Dodds confirmed: “I have allocated £13.6million to address pressures in skills and education, including focussing resources on apprenticeship and training programmes and on further and higher education.

"I have also allocated a further £9.6million towards initiatives to help businesses that are vulnerable but viable, through support measures to be delivered by Invest NI, Tourism NI and InterTradeIreland. Among the capital re-allocations that I have agreed is funding for vocational education IT and support to vulnerable but viable businesses to help them change how they work.”

With the recovery of the economy a priority for the Executive during the emergence from lockdown, First Minster Arlene Foster outlined during Assembly Oral Questions how Northern Ireland would be promoted overseas in a bid to boost that effort.

With Northern Ireland Executive offices in Washington DC, Brussels and Beijing, the First Minister said officials in each location had an important role to play in lobbying their respective countries and regions.

First Minister Foster told MLAs: “They will influence and lobby other governments’ decision makers to help promote our economic priorities including tourism, businesses and education. This includes lobbying for market access, engaging with governments to get favourable relationships for our businesses and universities and promoting our agriculture and tourism offering.

"Each of our overseas offices will help to identify economic opportunities with other governments and will work with Invest NI, Tourism Ireland and other organisations as part of a corporate approach to developing these opportunities.”