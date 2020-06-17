Omagh's Primark to reopen on Thursday

Omagh's Primark to reopen on Thursday
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

news@tyronecon.co.uk

Omagh's Primark will reopen tomorrow, extensive measures in place to help safeguard employees and customers.

Primark chief executive officer, Paul Marchant, said: “We have really missed our customers in Northern Ireland, and we are delighted to be back open, providing customers with the quality, affordable products they love from Primark.

“While it might take a little longer to get into store, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Primark products and plenty of choice as usual. We have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

“We are also asking customers to respect the measures we have put in place to help ensure shopping at Primark is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.

"Our products will be sold at our normal, great value prices which means there will be no sales or special offers when we re-open our doors."

Store opening times can be found online: https://stores.primark.com/search 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Eoghan Rua: the early years

The Mitchel's hurling team. Photograph taken in Mullan's Yard, Coleraine. Pic courtesy of 'And Some Fell on Stony Ground,' the story of Eoghan Rua CLG.

Eoghan Rua: the early years

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130