Jack Kerr - still going strong at 90!

DESPITE being over 90 years of age, there is no stopping local resident Jack Kerr – even a pandemic!

Jack used his initiative to apply for a grant from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to provide some vital and welcome items for senior people in the area who were isolating/shielding.

Using his daughter Ann and grand-daughter Sarah Jane’s help, almost 80 dinners were made and delivered along with food packs and wordsearch puzzles which helped mental health as well as physical.

These were delivered all around the Portglenone, Ahoghill and Cullybackey areas, using Jack’s extensive local knowledge to reach some people who were really isolated.

Absolutely delighted

And they were absolutely delighted and really welcomed the socially-distanced contact.

As Ann said: “We were only too glad to help so many.” We are so pleased and honoured that Jack, Ann and Sarah Jane gave so generously of their time and efforts to reach so many local people and, of course, thanks to Bannside Stitchers and the NHS also.

With the help of Village Blinds, Ann and Bannside Stitchers cut out and sewed PPE some of which was then donated to Portglenone Health Centre.