Public toilets reopen at Gosford and Loughgall parks

PUBLIC toilets at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council parks have begun to reopen.

A spokesperson for the council has confirmed that from Thursday, June 18, public toilets have opened in the following parks and open spaces:

Gosford Forest Park; Loughgall Country Park; Tannaghmore Gardens; Portadown People’s Park; Kinnego Marina and Lurgan Park.

Visitors are asked to respect the Public Health Agency (PHA) guidance in place at these facilities.

The Council also confirmed that as of Saturday, June 13, mobile catering has recommenced at various council parks and open space in line with PHA guidance.