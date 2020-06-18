Public toilets reopen at Gosford and Loughgall parks

Public toilets reopen at Gosford and Loughgall parks
Adam Morton

Reporter:

Adam Morton

Email:

Local Democracy Reporter

PUBLIC toilets at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council parks have begun to reopen.

A spokesperson for the council has confirmed that from Thursday, June 18, public toilets have opened in the following parks and open spaces:

Gosford Forest Park; Loughgall Country Park; Tannaghmore Gardens; Portadown People’s Park; Kinnego Marina and Lurgan Park.

Visitors are asked to respect the Public Health Agency (PHA) guidance in place at these facilities.

The Council also confirmed that as of Saturday, June 13, mobile catering has recommenced at various council parks and open space in line with PHA guidance.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Eoghan Rua: the early years

The Mitchel's hurling team. Photograph taken in Mullan's Yard, Coleraine. Pic courtesy of 'And Some Fell on Stony Ground,' the story of Eoghan Rua CLG.

Eoghan Rua: the early years

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130