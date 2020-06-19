Omagh man arrested on suspicion of rape

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault of a woman in Omagh on Sunday, October 13, 2019, have arrested a 34 year old man on suspicion of rape.



Detective Inspector Leah Crothers from PSNI Public Protection Branch said: “The arrested man has been taken into police custody where he is assisting us with our enquiries.



"Our investigation into the attack of a young woman, aged in her 20’s, in the Gallows Hill area of Omagh last October is ongoing, and I would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who has information which may help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 323 of 13/10/10.



"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”