Police investigate 'racially motivated hate crime' in Dungiven

POLICE in Dungiven are appealing for information about an incident in the town on Thursday night in which a man was attacked as he lay in bed.

According to the PSNI, three armed men forced entry to a flat at Main Street just before midnight and beat the man about the head and body with a hammer and other weapons.

Police have described the incident as an aggravated burglary and are treating it as a racially motivated hate crime.

"This was a vicious attack on a defenceless man in his own home," Det Insp Peter McKenna said.

"The occupant was struck around the head, body and legs a number of times and required hospital treatment following the attack for his injuries." Det Insp McKenna added.

The attackers are described as 'white males in their mid-20s with local accents' and all three had their faces covered with scarves.

The man remains in hospital.