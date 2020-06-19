Rathfriland recycling centre could open next week

Rathfriland recycling centre could open next week
A DECISION is expected next week on the reopening of three more recycling centres within the bounds of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

On Thursday (June 18) evening, Independent Councillor Paul Berry took to social media to confirm that household recycling centres in Rathfriland, Tandragee and Markethill will reopen the week commencing Monday, 29 June.

“Thankfully Tandragee, Markethill and Rathfriland recycling centres are opening week commencing 29th for two days, then the days will be increased soon after, good start,” said Councillor Berry.

When asked for confirmation, a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said a decision on the matter is yet to be finalised but is expected next week.

“Arrangements for the reopening of Tandragee, Markethill and Rathfriland Household Recycling Centres are currently being finalised and an update is expected next week,” said the spokesperson.

