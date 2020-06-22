Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Very Reverend John Byrne

Died peacefully at the Southern Area Hospice, June 13th. Parish Priest of Moyraverty and Seagoe Parishes. Dearly beloved son of the late Dr Patrick and Bernadette Byrne of Greenan Road, Newry. Dearest brother of Tim, Siobhan, and Nick. His funeral took place last Tuesday at St Patrick’s and Colman’s Cathedral, Newry, with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family.

Terry Navin

Formerly of Newry, late of Vancouver, Canada. Terry, beloved son of the late Edmund, and Rose, and dearly loved brother of Mary, Marley, Sheila and the late Paul. Terry’s funeral took place in Vancouver. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, sons Leo and Stephen and his loving family in Newry and Vancouver.

Margaret Lavelle, Newry

Nee Crilly, Margaret died peacefully on June 12th at home in the loving care of her family.

Wife of Noel, and loving mother of Christopher, Edwina, and Marie. Margaret’s funeral took place on Sunday, June 14th, with burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, son-in-law John, Christopher’s fiancee, Tara, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and entire family circle.

Felix O’Hare, Forkhill

Felix died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 12th.

Beloved husband of Mary and father of Oliver, Josephine and the late Christopher. Devoted grandfather of Terence, Patrick, Hannah, John-Paul and David. Will be sadly missed by his sister and brothers. His funeral took place on June 14th with interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dromintee.

Maura Smyth, Armagh

Maura died peacefully on June 11th. Beloved daughter of the late Joe and Catherine, and sister of the late Patsy and Frank. Maura’s funeral took place on June 13th, with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family.

Mary Pepper Woods, Rathfriland

Woods (Nee Smyth) 16th June 2020 (peacefully) in Rathfriland Manor Nursing Home Mary Pepper. Dearly loved Wife of the late William (Billy) Woods & devoted mother of Joan & Barbara, dearest mother-in-law of Robert & Paul, loving Grandmother of Keith, Sharon & Husband Philip, Neil & Wife Ciara & Great Grandmother of Emma & Peter.

Funeral strictly private due to Government Restrictions.

No Flowers please.

Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

William McCarthy, Annalong

William (Billy) McCarthy, died 13th June 2020 aged 91 years of Glasdrumman, Annalong, County Down. Peacefully at home after a short illness.

A loving and devoted husband to Suzanne, father to April and Roddy, grandfather to Natasha and the late Maya, step father to Louise, Pierre, France and Roger, step grandfather to Oran and Kane, uncle to Gill, Andrea, Christopher and the late John Shaw and Colin, brother to the late Ruth and Noel, father in law to Heiko.

Donations in memory of Billy, if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care and Old Forge Surgery Annalong Patient Fund (please make cheques payable to ‘McClure’s Donation Account’) c/o McClure’s Funeral Service, 17 Dundrum Road, Newcastle, BT33 0BG.

Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends. You are a huge loss to us and never forgotten in anything we do.

Christine Berger, Warrenpoint

Berger (Warrenpoint) June 13th, 2020. Died peacefully at Southern Area Hospice, Christine (née Allen), dearly beloved wife of the late Lawrence and cherished mother of Michelle and Christopher, devoted grandmother of Rhys, Evelyn, Emilia and Thea and loving sister of Derek, Richard and Muriel. May she Rest In Peace.

.Requiem Mass was held in St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Burren.

Due to government restrictions funeral was strictly private for family.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law John, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Joan Elizabeth Close, Newry

CLOSE – (Nee Stephens) 13th June 2020 (Peacefully) in Craigavon Area Hospital, Joan Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of the late Maxwell William Close, 7 Drumbanagher Wall, Newry and devoted mother of Elizabeth, Gillian & Maxwell, daughter-in-law Donna, much loved grandmother of Christopher, Anna & Charlotte and great grandmother of Mya & Oscar.

No Flowers please. Donations in lieu may be sent if desired to William Bell & Co Funeral Directors 23 Kenlis Street Banbridge BT32 3LR for Diabetes U.K.

Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Edward Preston, Bessbrook

PRESTON (Bessbrook) 12th June 2020 peacefully at hospital in his 92nd year, Edward (Teddy) formerly of Chapel Road, Bessbrook.

Dearly loved husband of the late Edith and much loved Dad of Shirley, Rosemary and son-in-law Phil. Beloved grandfather of Lisa, Laura, Michael, William and Stephen and great grandfather (Gramps) of Ella, Riley, Amelia, Liam, Thea, Isla and Lucas.

Regrettably due to the current circumstances the funeral will be strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, cheques payable to Iveagh House Nursing Home and forwarded to George Preston Funeral Director 1 Main Street Bessbrook BT35 7DJ.

Lovingly remembered by all of his family circle.

Patsy Burns, Castlewellan

Patsy died peacefully at home on June 17th, surrounded by his loving family.

Dearly beloved husband of the late Pauline, and cherished father of Michael, Jim, Mark, John and Ann.

Patsy’s funeral took place on Saturday at St Malachy’s Church, Castlewellan.

Burial took place afterwards in Aughlisnafin.

Gerald Duffy, Newry

Gerald passed away on June 18th - beloved husband of the late Rosaleen, and loving father of Paula, Ronan, James, Sean, Ann and Roisin. Requiem Mass was celebrated for Gerald on Saturday at St Joseph’s Church, Meigh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted.