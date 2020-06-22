Free drive-in cinema for Ballee - but get your tickets fast

Ballee Playing Fields is set to be transformed into a drive-in cinema with FREE admission for all on Saturday 4th July.

The movies on the bill are Trolls and 1917.

The event is being delivered by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as part of the intergeneration, cross community St.ART project which is funded by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme and is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

It will be a ticket only event and tickets are available through Eventbrite from Monday 22nd June.

The afternoon showing of Trolls will take place at 2:30pm and 1917 will be shown at 8:30pm so bag your tickets and get the popcorn ready.

Sound will be transmitted via the car radio given to each car upon arrival, allowing passengers to tune in to the film at the flick of a switch.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, said: "We are extremely excited to host this Drive-In cinema in Ballymena and feel that it offers the perfect solution for an event when social distancing is required.

“We have some great movies to show which will appeal to people of all ages and we know everyone will have a great time.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Events Calendar for coming months has been reshaped to reflect the ongoing public health guidelines around the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 – but there are plenty of things planned for our people to get involved with virtually.

Tickets for the Drive-in cinema are limited and can be secured at both links below

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-cinema-ballymena-tickets-110614045588

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-cinema-ballymena-tickets-110615620298