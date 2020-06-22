Groups of six people can meet indoors, Executive confirms

FROM Tuesday, groups of up to six people not from the same household can meet indoors, the Northern Ireland Executive has just confirmed.

The Executive gave the green light to the move at its meeting this afternoon.

It is recommended that people will still be required to maintain social distancing when meeting indoors with family and friends and adhere to public health advice such as hand washing.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the move had been made possible due to the rate of 'R' and the "very small" number of new cases being reported.

She said compliance with social distancing regulations has surpressed the spread of the virus in wider community

