'Brutal attack' in Ballymena

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an assault on a man in the Tardree Grove area of Ballymena in the early hours of Monday 22 June.

Detective Constable Douglas said: “We received a report early on Monday, at approximately 12.20am, that a man had been assaulted within a house in the area.

“Two men, armed with knives, forced their way into the property and attacked the male occupant, while a third man waited outside.

“This was a brutal attack, in which the victim was punched and kicked repeatedly. He has been left with bruises and swelling to his face and a stab wound to the leg.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 38 of 22/06/20.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org