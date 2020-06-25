Pets in hot cars? Council says 'call us!'

If it’s warm outside and you are planning to go out in the car, think carefully about the welfare of any dogs you bring with you.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is urging dog owners not to leave their pets in the car, even for a short time, this summer

A spokesperson for the Council, said: “We are urging dog owners to check their destination is dog friendly as leaving a dog in a car with the window open will not keep your car cool enough to ensure they will be safe.

A car can become as hot as an oven in a very short space of time, even when it doesn’t feel that warm outside.”

The early warning signs of heat stroke in dogs are:

Heavy panting

Profuse salivation

A rapid pulse

Very red gums / tongue

Lethargy

Lack of co-ordination

Reluctance or inability to rise after collapsing

Vomiting diarrhoea

Loss of consciousness

Dog owners are also urged to consider the temperature outside before walking their pet.

During the summer months it can be better to walk your dog early in the morning or later in the evening when temperatures are lower.

If you notice a dog alone in a hot car and are concerned about its welfare call the council’s Animal Welfare Officer on T: 028 2563 3134 or email animal.welfare@midandeastantrim.gov.uk.