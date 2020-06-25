AOP to host 5 Questions with Helen Sharman

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (AOP) is counting down to a special online interview with the first British astronaut to go into space.

Helen Sharman will take part in AOP’s ‘5 Questions With…’ series of interviews on Saturday June 27 at 4pm.

The series is being run on Armagh Observatory and Planetarium’s YouTube and Facebook channels, after the team there reached out to scientists and engineers from different organisations across the globe.

Each interviewee answers five questions which are based on their research or experiences.

On Saturday, Helen Sharman will speak about her experiences as the first British astronaut to go into space in 1991 and dealing with micro-gravity as well as being the first woman to visit the Mir Space Station.

To tune in, follow Armagh Observatory and Planetarium on Facebook or YouTube.

For a full programme of events once the centre has re-opened visit www.armagh.space