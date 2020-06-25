Confirmation of more recycling centres to open

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed three more of its recycling centres are set to reopen.

In a post on social media a spokesperson for the council confirmed that household recycling centres in Rathfriland, Markethill and Tandragee are to open for two days a week, from Monday, 29 June.

“Rathfriland Household Recycling Centre will reopen on Monday, 29 June and Tuesday, 30 June, (Monday and Tuesday thereafter) from 10am to 6pm,” confirmed a council spokesperson.

“Tandragee and Markethill Recycling Centres will reopen on Tuesday, 30 June and Wednesday, 1 July (Tuesday and Wednesday thereafter) from 10am to 6pm.”

The council has also advised users to ensure that all waste is sorted before coming to the centres, to help with the flow of traffic and queue times and to respect site staff and other users by following Public Health Agency guidance at all times while on the site.