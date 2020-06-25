Coronavirus: R number is 0.6- 0.9, health department says

THE Department of Health has published the current COVID-19 reproduction number (R).

The current estimate of R is 0.6 – 0.9 which has remained steady since last week and is helping the Executive in its decision making today.

As of June 21, the seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. In the past seven days (from June 18) there have been four deaths reported.

A department spokesperson said: "It is important to model the COVID-19 epidemic in Northern Ireland in order to plan the delivery of Health and Social Care services and to inform decision making with regard to social distancing and other restrictions.

"Central to this modelling is estimating the Reproduction Number (R). R is the number of individuals who, on average, will be infected by a single infected person.

"There are different ways of calculating R and a number of different values for R each day are produced. That is why the number is being published in the form of banding.

"The Executive has indicated that keeping R below 1 is a key objective as we move forward in the epidemic.

"However, when community transmission of the virus is very low, R will no longer be the most important number in relation to the status of the epidemic.

"In particular, once the number of new cases is sufficiently low in the presence of a robust testing programme and test/trace/protect strategy, number of positive tests per day is likely to be a more important measure."