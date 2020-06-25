G-Mac pulls out of Travelers Championship

THE uneasy relationship between coronavirus and sport has been brought into sharp focus this week with the withdrawal of Graeme McDowell from the Travelers Championship - after his caddie Ken Comboy tested positive for coronavirus.

The Portrush man said he was withdrawing from the tournament in the USA for the protection of other players as well as his own physcial and mental wellbeing.

It also emerged that world number four Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the same event after his caddie, Portrush man Ricky Elliott, tested positive for coronavirus.

Elliott tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, having previously tested negative 48 hours earlier when he arrived at the tournament.

Koepka's brother Chase and Webb Simpson have also withdrawn from the tournament.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that four-time major winner Koepka and former US Open champion Simpson had opted out of the Connecticut event because of an 'abundance of caution after having tested positive for Covid-19.'

The PGA Tour event starts on Thursday in Cromwell, Connecticut.

McDowell had tested negative earlier this week, but his long-time bagman returned a positive test on Tuesday.

"I'm going to take a test on Wednesday morning and then jump on a private plane," the former US Open winner told Golfweek.

"I'm going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family."