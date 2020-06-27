Police investigate Ballymena fatality

Reporter:
Dessie Blackadder
Saturday 27 June 2020 9:18
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man at a house in Orkney Drive early this morning, Saturday 27 June.
One man has been arrested and he remains in custody at present.
There are no further details.
