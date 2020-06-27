Police investigate Ballymena fatality

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man at a house in Orkney Drive early this morning, Saturday 27 June.

One man has been arrested and he remains in custody at present.

There are no further details.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

A caring community

Staff and volunteers from the Roe Valley Residents Association ready to deliver items to households during the response to the Covid 19 Coronavirus in Limavady. WK24-002KDR

A caring community

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130