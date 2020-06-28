Police appeal after 16-year-old enters Callan River

POLICE in Armagh are appealing for information following reports that a young male entered the River Callan last night.

They report that the male, believed to be around 16-years-old, entered the river from the Killylea Road, Armagh at approximately 11pm.

He is described as wearing a grey tracksuit. Police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue have checked the area for any person in the water.

If you have any information please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 52 of 28/06/20.