Mayor opens book of condolence for Noah

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council Brian Tierney is encouraging the people of Derry City and Strabane District Council to show their support for the family of teenager Noah Donohoe by signing an online book of condolence that is available for signing via the council website.

Expressing his sadness at the heart-breaking news that the body of the 14-year-old Belfast schoolboy, whose mum Fiona is from Strabane, was found by PSNI on Saturday following a six-day search for the missing teenager, Mayor Tierney said felt it was important the public had an opportunity to show support for the Donohoe family.

He said: “I was totally devastated when I heard Noah’s body had been found. I think all of us were really hopeful that he would be found and return home safe to his family.

"For a young boy to go out on his bike on a Sunday afternoon and never come home is just heartbreaking.

"As a parent I don’t even want to contemplate the pain and loss the Donohoe family are feeling and my heart goes out to his mammy and his extended family circle as they try to come to terms with their incredible loss.

"As Mayor, I want to extend sincere condolences on behalf of the people of Derry and Strabane and reassure the family that our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time. It is truly heartbreaking.”

The Mayor added that all support should now be focused on helping the Donohoe family in whatever way the community can at this imaginably difficult time.

“By signing the online book of condolence you can provide some words of comfort and support to Noah’s family,” he added

The book is available for signing from today via the following link - https://www.derrystrabane.com/Book-of-Condolences-for-Noah-Donohue