Pick up praise for Poyntzpass and Acton litter volunteers

THERE has been praise for those who took part in the recent ‘litter pick up ‘ in Poyntzpass and Acton villages.

Cllr Bróna Haughey said, “The community spirit shown on Saturday was second to none!

“We welcomed volunteers from the Redmond O'Hanlon GAA Club, the Village Volunteers and people young and old.

“It was a great morning's work with many of the local roads cleaned and tidied.

“We were also honoured to welcome the Lord Mayor of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Kevin Savage, who helped us with our litter pick.”

The Sinn Féin Cusher representative continued, “Litter picks are a great way to bring communities together and doing good for the environment at the same time. A few hours work makes a huge difference.

“Well done to all!”