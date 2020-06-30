Recurring burst water pipe in Kilkeel will be replaced when money is available: NI Water

A RECURRING burst water main on the Greencastle Road, Kilkeel will be replaced by NI Water when finance becomes available.

The commitment comes following the last number of months after a number of burst pipes in the main waterline.

On Monday, 22 June NI Water responded to a burst water main at the junction of Kitty’s Road and Greencastle Road.

Mournes Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Doran told The Outlook over 400 houses in the Grahamville Estate, Kitty’s Road and Derryogue Park area are affected by having no water for hours at a time.

Councillor Doran said when it is turned back on the water is a bad colour and can’t be used for several more hours.

He continued: “This is unacceptable at most times but made a lot worse during the current pandemic.

“I spoke to waterline engineers at the scene and they advised me that this problem is being caused by old concrete and asbestos pipes which need replaced.

“South Down MLA Sinead Ennis has requested a site meeting with myself and NI Water to try to find a way to resolve this unacceptable situation.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from NI Water said there was a quick response to the burst water main last Monday.

The spokesperson added: “A prompt response ensured that the interruption to customers’ supply was limited to a short duration of approximately three hours which is normal for this type of repair.

“NI Water is aware of recurring bursts on the Greencastle Road and is planning to replace 2400m of water main subject to finance becoming available.

“NI Water would like to reassure our customers that interruptions to supply are given a high priority to minimise inconvenience to customers.”

The spokesperson has assured residents that the quality and safety of the drinking water provided is completely safe to drink and use in the normal way.

“As water supply returns, some customers may experience discoloured or cloudy water. This can happen when there has been an interruption to supply following a burst main and the operational activity associated with the repair.

“The discolouration will be short-lived, and running the tap for a while should help clear it from the system,” the spokesperson added.

Water quality samples are taken following burst mains repairs to ensure that a satisfactory water supply is also restored.