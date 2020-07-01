Planetarium launches Science at Home July programme

ARMAGH Observatory and Planetarium (AOP) has announced a packed programme of topics as its Science at Home programme continues throughout July.

The programme, which is delivered via AOP’s social media platforms, has been praised by both parents and teachers for bolstering learning at home during lockdown.

Markethill Primary School teacher, Pamela McCool said: “My own children have been really enjoying the series and I know a lot of our pupils have also had great fun following the experiments at home.

“Armagh Observatory and Planetarium deserves a lot of credit for devising such an educational and fun series of topics. Not only have they provided great entertainment for children when they are stuck at home, but they have also bolstered the home-schooling activities we have been doing with pupils.”

AOP Education and Outreach Manager, Sinead Mackle has appealed for more families across the country to take part as a new programme of topics was launched this week.

Sinead said: “While we may not be having our usual onsite summer programme at the Planetarium, we want to bring the activities to you at home.

“Join us on our social media channels for the months of July and into August for Summer Science at Home with AOP.

“Every week we will have a different space theme full of experiments, crafts and fun facts and we would love for families across the country to take part.”

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is currently closed to visitors but you can keep up to date with the Science at Home programme and other developments by visiting https://www.facebook.com/armaghplanet/