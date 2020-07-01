Council confirms return of parking charges

DERRY City and Strabane District Council have recommenced car-parking charges in off-street car-parks from today (Wednesday).

For the first week it will be advisory notices only, with the issuing of Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) recommencing from July 8.

A council spokesperson said: "When using the car-parks, and in line with public health guidance and staying safe, we encourage all carpark users to go cashless.

"Cashless parking system is available for all charged off-street car-parks and is provided by JustPark.

"You can register your vehicle and method of payment with JustPark by visiting the website.

"Once registered you can pay for and manage your parking using mobile phone, mobile app or online https://www.justpark.com/

"If users don’t have a smartphone they can call 028 91248440 and pay using a mobile phone."

For full informartion visit: https://www.derrystrabane.com/carparks