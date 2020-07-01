Police appeal after calves stolen in Milford

Staff Reporter

POLICE are appealing for information after four calves were believed to have been stolen from a field on the outskirts of Milford village.

The incident is believed to have taken place sometime between 6pm on Thursday, June 25 and 4pm on Friday, June 26.

The calves were two black Angus males, a black Angus female and one Friesian male.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 475 of 30/06/2020.

