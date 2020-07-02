Bryson Recycling issue holiday collection details

Bryson’s recycling collection service will not take place on Monday, July 13, with an alternative collection taking place on Saturday, July 11.

Collections will take place as normal on Tuesday, July 14.

Cut down on waste and save money this summer by following these top tips:

If you are having a picnic, prepare fresh food and store in reusable containers, and if there are no recycling bins where you are take your rubbish home with you.

When having a BBQ try to prepare the right amount of food and if you have any leftovers keep them for another occasion….cold meats taste great in a roll the next day.

Remember to recycle all your cans and glass bottles and jars too.

You can recycle all plastic bottles in your kerbside box, including sun tan lotion and insect repellent.